Enchiladas in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema. comes with Mexican rice and beans
More about Bellota
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Two chicken enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
Beef Enchiladas$14.99
Two beef enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
Cheese Enchiladas$10.99
Two Cheese filled corn tortilla enchiladas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

 

Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER

No reviews yet
Enchiladas Divorciadas$17.00
House-Made Rolled Tortita Filled with Chicken and Covered with Red and Green Sauce, Served with Frijoles Puercos and Rice
More about Machete UNION STATION
Restaurant banner

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
Cheese Enchiladas$13.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with blend of Mexican cheeses, smothered in enchilada sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, diced onions, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
More about Billy's Inn

