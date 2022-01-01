Enchiladas in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve enchiladas
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.00
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema. comes with Mexican rice and beans
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.99
Two chicken enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
|Beef Enchiladas
|$14.99
Two beef enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.99
Two Cheese filled corn tortilla enchiladas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
Machete UNION STATION
1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$17.00
House-Made Rolled Tortita Filled with Chicken and Covered with Red and Green Sauce, Served with Frijoles Puercos and Rice
Billy's Inn
4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with blend of Mexican cheeses, smothered in enchilada sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, diced onions, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.