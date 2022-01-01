Fajitas in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Barbed Wire Reef - 38th Ave
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef - 38th Ave
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Steak Fajita Tacos
|$16.00
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chicken Fajita Lunch Burrito
|$16.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around chicken fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
|#20 Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$17.99
Grilled chicken fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
|Steak Fajita Lunch Burrito
|$17.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around steak fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.