Fajitas in Northwest

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve fajitas

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef - 38th Ave

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita Tacos$16.00
More about Barbed Wire Reef - 38th Ave
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Lunch Burrito$16.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around chicken fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
#20 Chicken Fajita Burrito$17.99
Grilled chicken fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
Steak Fajita Lunch Burrito$17.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around steak fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

