Fondue in
Northwest
/
Denver
/
Northwest
/
Fondue
Northwest restaurants that serve fondue
Rhein Haus - Denver
1415 Market St, Denver
No reviews yet
SD Cheese Fondue
$1.00
More about Rhein Haus - Denver
TAPAS
The Truffle Table
2556 15th Street, Denver
Avg 4.5
(476 reviews)
Cheese Fondue for Two
$40.00
Shredded cheese, cooking wine, sausage, pickles, fruit, small salad and bread for dipping. Includes instructions for stove-top cooking. Fondue pot not necessary.
More about The Truffle Table
