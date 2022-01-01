Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fondue in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve fondue

Rhein Haus & Wally's image

 

Rhein Haus - Denver

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SD Cheese Fondue$1.00
More about Rhein Haus - Denver
77a5c6c0-c9a1-4ca6-bff7-88a30d68ac48 image

TAPAS

The Truffle Table

2556 15th Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fondue for Two$40.00
Shredded cheese, cooking wine, sausage, pickles, fruit, small salad and bread for dipping. Includes instructions for stove-top cooking. Fondue pot not necessary.
More about The Truffle Table

