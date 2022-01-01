French toast in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve french toast
American Elm - Highlands
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Stuffed French Toast (vt)
|$16.00
chai spiced mascarpone, brown sugar syrup, carmelized apples, candied walnuts
Sam's No.3 Downtown - Downtown Denver
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Two Slices French Toast
|$6.99
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
|Kid French Toast
|$6.99
One slice of French toast, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham.
Served with a small juice or milk.
|One Slice French Toast
|$5.99
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
Just Be Kitchen - LoHi
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Banana Espresso French Toast (May 8th)
|$13.50
Banana and Espresso Bread, Dipped in French Toast Batter and Seared, Caramel and Coconut Whip Topping
V
The Cozy Cottage
4363 tennyson street, Denver
|French Toast
|$13.99
5 slices of our French bread dipped in batter and dusted with powdered sugar. Don’t forget to add your favorite toppings!
|Kids French Toast
|$6.99
3 pieces of house battered French toast
On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Side French Toast
|$5.00
|On & Off Special French Toast
|$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
|French Toast Jr.
|$9.00
French toast / Eggs / Bacon or sausage