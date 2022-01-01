Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Northwest

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve french toast

American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm - Highlands

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed French Toast (vt)$16.00
chai spiced mascarpone, brown sugar syrup, carmelized apples, candied walnuts
More about American Elm - Highlands
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown - Downtown Denver

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Two Slices French Toast$6.99
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
Kid French Toast$6.99
One slice of French toast, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham.
Served with a small juice or milk.
One Slice French Toast$5.99
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown - Downtown Denver
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen - LoHi

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Espresso French Toast (May 8th)$13.50
Banana and Espresso Bread, Dipped in French Toast Batter and Seared, Caramel and Coconut Whip Topping
V
More about Just Be Kitchen - LoHi
Item pic

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$13.99
5 slices of our French bread dipped in batter and dusted with powdered sugar. Don’t forget to add your favorite toppings!
Kids French Toast$6.99
3 pieces of house battered French toast
More about The Cozy Cottage
On & Off Special French Toast image

 

On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side French Toast$5.00
On & Off Special French Toast$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
French Toast Jr.$9.00
French toast / Eggs / Bacon or sausage
More about On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$7.00
the classic, with syrup & whipped cream
More about Salt & Grinder

Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest

Salmon Burgers

Carbonara

Salmon

Tuna Salad

Pudding

Chicken Rolls

Milkshakes

Barbacoas

Map

More near Northwest to explore

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston