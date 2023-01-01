Garden salad in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
444 17th St, Denver
|Garden Salad - Catering
|$39.00
English cucumber, carrots, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
More about Babe's Tea Room
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
Spring Mix + Tomato + English cucumber + Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee
1617 Wazee St, Denver
|Garden Salad - Catering
|$39.00
English cucumber, carrots, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.