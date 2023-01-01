Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve garden salad

Yampa Sandwich Co. image

 

Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm

444 17th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad - Catering$39.00
English cucumber, carrots, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
Item pic

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$11.00
Spring Mix + Tomato + English cucumber + Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Babe's Tea Room
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

 

Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee

1617 Wazee St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad - Catering$39.00
English cucumber, carrots, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee

