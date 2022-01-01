Garlic knots in Northwest

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
The Well - LoHi Denver image

 

The Well - LoHi Denver

3210 Wyandot St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 Garlic Knots$6.00
6 Garlic Knots$4.00
More about The Well - LoHi Denver
Garlic Knots image

 

Redeemer Pizza

2705 Larimer ST., denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, garlic butter, Calabrian Honey (4 knots per order)
More about Redeemer Pizza
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

