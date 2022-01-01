Garlic knots in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
The Well - LoHi Denver
3210 Wyandot St, Denver
|12 Garlic Knots
|$6.00
|6 Garlic Knots
|$4.00
Redeemer Pizza
2705 Larimer ST., denver
|Garlic Knots
|$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, garlic butter, Calabrian Honey (4 knots per order)