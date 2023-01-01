Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve gnocchi

VERO image

 

Vero Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi al Telefono$16.00
Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sugo, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
Gnocchi Gorgonzola$16.00
More about Vero Market
Dimestore Delibar image

SANDWICHES

Dimestore Delibar

1575 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
POTATO GNOCCHI$21.00
Bolognese or Basil Pesto
More about Dimestore Delibar

