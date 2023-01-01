Gnocchi in Northwest

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Northwest restaurants that serve gnocchi
Vero Market
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
No reviews yet
Gnocchi al Telefono
$16.00
Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sugo, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
Gnocchi Gorgonzola
$16.00
More about Vero Market
SANDWICHES
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
Avg 4.6
(369 reviews)
POTATO GNOCCHI
$21.00
Bolognese or Basil Pesto
More about Dimestore Delibar
