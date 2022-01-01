Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro salad in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve gyro salad

Item pic

 

JBK Lohi Catering - JBK Lohi Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goddess - Greek Gyro Salad (48 Hour Notice)$0.00
Greek Spiced Beef, House Tzatziki, Cucumber, Onion, Olive, Romaine, Almond Feta (48 Hour Notice)
EF, NF , Option K, V Option
More about JBK Lohi Catering - JBK Lohi Catering
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyro Greek Salad$18.99
Off the spit gyro on top of Mom's Greek salad.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen - LoHi

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
W30 - Goddess - Greek Gyro Salad$14.50
Greek Spiced Beef, House Tzatziki, Cucumber, Onion, Olive, Romaine, Almond Feta
EF, Nut Free Option, K, Vegetarian Option
Contains Nuts & Seeds, Can be Nut & Seed Free
More about Just Be Kitchen - LoHi

