Honey chicken in Northwest

BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich
|$16.49
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Honey Sriracha Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast tenders, honey Sriracha sauce and black sesame coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries.
Spice Room - 38th Ave
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Honey Chicken
|$18.00
This Honey Chicken Curry has won over many people that thought they didn’t like curry, and that includes some of our own family members! Everyone associates curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s simply not true. While curried dishes can indeed make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you can have that can be the ultimate introduction to those people that are wary about trying curry. All curry is not hot! It is gluten free.
|Honey Chicken
|$11.99
