Honey chicken in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve honey chicken

Slaters 50-50 image

 

BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich$16.49
More about BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast tenders, honey Sriracha sauce and black sesame coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries.
More about Knockabout Burgers
Item pic

 

Spice Room - 38th Ave

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Chicken$18.00
This Honey Chicken Curry has won over many people that thought they didn’t like curry, and that includes some of our own family members! Everyone associates curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s simply not true. While curried dishes can indeed make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you can have that can be the ultimate introduction to those people that are wary about trying curry. All curry is not hot! It is gluten free.
Honey Chicken$11.99
This Honey Chicken Curry has won over many people that thought they didn’t like curry, and that includes some of our own family members! Everyone associates curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s simply not true. While curried dishes can indeed make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you can have that can be the ultimate introduction to those people that are wary about trying curry. All curry is not hot! It is gluten free and comes with rice, lentil soup and papadam.
More about Spice Room - 38th Ave

