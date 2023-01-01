Huevos rancheros in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House - Denver
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.95
Ranchero Sauce Chilaquiles, Two Sunny Side Eggs, Pork Green Chile, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Mashed Avocado and Pico De Gallo
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Milk Market - Denver
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
Two fried eggs, ranchero sauce, black or pinto beans, choice of rice, tortilla chips, cotija
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
Two Eggs, two tortillas, homefries, refrieds, and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.