Italian sandwiches in Northwest

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Combo Sandwich$13.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, on a toast hoagie. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Sausage Sandwich$14.99
Grilled Italian sausage with grilled chile strip, melted Jack cheese on a hoagie roll and a side of marinara for dipping!
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Combo Sandwich$13.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, on a toast hoagie. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
On and Off image

 

On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sandwich$15.50
Salami / Ham / Pepperoni / Swiss / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickle / Mustard / On Brioche
More about On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
Item pic

 

Gorlami Pizza

3200 Pecos Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ITALIAN SANDWICH$14.00
PEPPERONI, TURKEY, PROVOLONE, RED ONIONS, BANANA PEPPERS, ROMAINE, SPECIAL SAUCE
SIDE SALAD +4
More about Gorlami Pizza

