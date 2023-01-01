Italian sandwiches in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Italian Combo Sandwich
|$13.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, on a toast hoagie. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing.
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled Italian sausage with grilled chile strip, melted Jack cheese on a hoagie roll and a side of marinara for dipping!
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Italian Sandwich
|$15.50
Salami / Ham / Pepperoni / Swiss / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickle / Mustard / On Brioche