Italian sausage sandwiches in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve italian sausage sandwiches

Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Sausage Sandwich$14.99
Grilled Italian sausage with grilled chile strip, melted Jack cheese on a hoagie roll and a side of marinara for dipping!
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sausage Sandwich$16.00
Italian sausage on ciabatta with sauteed onion, green and red bell peppers with mozzarella cheese and marinara. Served with a side.
**Contains garlic and dairy**
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

