Jalapeno poppers in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
SLATER'S 50/50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
|$12.99
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$9.99
6 Breaded jalapenos, stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Fried Bacon Parmesan Brussels
|$10.00
A basket of fried brussel sprouts tossed in parmesan cheese topped with smoked bacon bits. Served with a garlic lemon aioli.
*Contains dairy, garlic, citrus.