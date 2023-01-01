Katsu in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve katsu
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
KoBa Korean Cuisine
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Pork Katsu Platter
|$16.00
|Cheesy Pork Katsu
|$18.00
|Jalapeno Cheesy Pork Katsu
|$19.00
Poke House - Denver
2420 17th St #102, Denver
|Chicken Katsu Bowl
|$11.99
Juicy marinated chicken, breaded and deep-fried with a side of katsu sauce. Served over white rice, lettuce, and your choice of mac salad OR steamed veggies.
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Katsu Curry Rice Chicken
|$18.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix,\tred pickled ginger
|Kushi Katsu
|$8.00
panko breaded berkshire pork, onion, japanese Worchester
|Katsu Curry Ramen Pork
|$19.00
panko-breaded berkshire pork tenderloin, green mix, red pickled ginger