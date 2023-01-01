Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve katsu

Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

KoBa Korean Cuisine

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Katsu Platter$16.00
Cheesy Pork Katsu$18.00
Jalapeno Cheesy Pork Katsu$19.00
More about KoBa Korean Cuisine
Chicken Katsu Bowl image

 

Poke House - Denver

2420 17th St #102, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Bowl$11.99
Juicy marinated chicken, breaded and deep-fried with a side of katsu sauce. Served over white rice, lettuce, and your choice of mac salad OR steamed veggies.
More about Poke House - Denver
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Curry Rice Chicken$18.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix,\tred pickled ginger
Kushi Katsu$8.00
panko breaded berkshire pork, onion, japanese Worchester
Katsu Curry Ramen Pork$19.00
panko-breaded berkshire pork tenderloin, green mix, red pickled ginger
More about TOKIO

