Lox in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve lox
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Lox CC 4oz
|$4.00
|Lox CC 8oz
|$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)
|$165.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Lox CC 8oz
|$8.00
More about On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Lox Bagel
|$17.00
Smoked Salmon / Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Red Onion / Capers / Arugula
More about Salt & Grinder
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|House Smoked Salmon (Lox)
|$9.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Salmon, Capers, and Pickled Onion
More about Green Collective Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Green Collective Eatery
2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver
|Colorado Lox Full Order
|$18.00
Two pieces of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled
onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds.
|Colorado Lox Half Order
|$10.50
One piece of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled
onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds.