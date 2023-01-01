Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve lox

Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Lox CC 4oz$4.00
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10) image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)$165.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
On and Off image

 

On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Bagel$17.00
Smoked Salmon / Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Red Onion / Capers / Arugula
More about On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Smoked Salmon (Lox)$9.00
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Salmon, Capers, and Pickled Onion
More about Salt & Grinder
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Green Collective Eatery

2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Colorado Lox Full Order$18.00
Two pieces of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled
onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds.
Colorado Lox Half Order$10.50
One piece of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled
onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds.
More about Green Collective Eatery

