Meat calzones in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve meat calzones

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Combo Calzone$14.49
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, salami bacon, ricottoa & mozzarella
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Combo Calzone$14.99
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, salami bacon, ricottoa & mozzarella
Meat Combo Calzone$17.39
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, salami bacon, ricottoa & mozzarella
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

