Milkshakes in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve milkshakes

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
KitKat Milkshake$6.50
16oz soft serve blended with KitKat, garnished with chocolate syrup and topped with whip cream!
Orange Creamsicle Milkshake$6.50
16oz vanilla soft serve blended with orange Fanta, dusted with blue raspberry Jolly Rancher and topped with whip cream
Black Forest Milkshake$6.50
16oz vanilla soft serve blended with cherry syrup & dark chocolate, topped with whip cream, chocolate and a cherry on top!
More about Knockabout Burgers
Park Burger - Highlands

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Milkshake$3.00
More about Park Burger - Highlands

