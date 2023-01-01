Milkshakes in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Knockabout Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|KitKat Milkshake
|$6.50
16oz soft serve blended with KitKat, garnished with chocolate syrup and topped with whip cream!
|Orange Creamsicle Milkshake
|$6.50
16oz vanilla soft serve blended with orange Fanta, dusted with blue raspberry Jolly Rancher and topped with whip cream
|Black Forest Milkshake
|$6.50
16oz vanilla soft serve blended with cherry syrup & dark chocolate, topped with whip cream, chocolate and a cherry on top!