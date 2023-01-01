Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella salad in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve mozzarella salad

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Caprese Salad$13.49
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Caprese Salad$16.79
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
Mozzarella Caprese Salad$14.99
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

