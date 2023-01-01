Mozzarella salad in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve mozzarella salad
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Mozzarella Caprese Salad
|$13.49
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Mozzarella Caprese Salad
|$16.79
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
|Mozzarella Caprese Salad
|$14.99
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil