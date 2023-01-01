Mushroom burgers in Northwest

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Mushroom Truffle Burger$16.00
Beyond Burger plant-based patty, mushrooms, black truffle oil, lettuce, tomato, provolone and housemade chive aioli* on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Mushroom Truffle BEEF Burger$15.00
*1/3 lb beef patty, mushrooms, black truffle oil, lettuce, tomato, provolone and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
More about Knockabout Burgers
Rhein Haus - Denver

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$16.00
Angus beef patty, sautéed wild mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese, garlic-horseradish aioli.
More about Rhein Haus - Denver
BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Swiss Mushroom Burger$15.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle. Served with a side.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

