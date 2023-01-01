Mushroom burgers in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Vegetarian Mushroom Truffle Burger
|$16.00
Beyond Burger plant-based patty, mushrooms, black truffle oil, lettuce, tomato, provolone and housemade chive aioli* on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
|Mushroom Truffle BEEF Burger
|$15.00
*1/3 lb beef patty, mushrooms, black truffle oil, lettuce, tomato, provolone and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Rhein Haus - Denver
1415 Market St, Denver
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$16.00
Angus beef patty, sautéed wild mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese, garlic-horseradish aioli.