Mussels in
Northwest
/
Denver
/
Northwest
/
Mussels
Northwest restaurants that serve mussels
FRENCH FRIES
American Elm - Highlands
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
Avg 4.4
(346 reviews)
Mussel Frites
$17.00
More about American Elm - Highlands
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
No reviews yet
Green Mussels 5pc
$10.00
Green Mussels 5Pc
$10.00
More about TOKIO
