Northwest restaurants you'll love
Vero Market
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Agrodolce
|$18.00
White onion, roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, grana, arugula, white balsamic glaze
|Orecchiette
|$15.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
|Margherita
|$13.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, altius farms basil, grana
Hop Alley
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|LA ZI JI
|$23.88
battered and fried chunks of chicken thigh, tossed with a dry sichuan chili spice. VERY SPICY and tingly!
|CUMIN LAMB BUN
|$8.88
grilled boulder lamb, uighur spices, spicy funky cucumber.
(1 bun per order)
|HONG YOU CHAO SHOU
|$19.88
boiled pork & pickled cabbage dumplings. dressed with chili oil, smoked soy and peanuts. 7 per order. (VERY SPICY!)
BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Popular items
|1/3 Backyard Classic Burger
|$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
|1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
|1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger
|$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Wynkoop
1634 18th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Korean Chicken Sand
|$16.00
karaage fried chicken, marinated cucumbers, pickled peppers, togarashi aioli, chili crunch sauce, spinach, brioche bun
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
railyard beer battered cod, corn tortillas, red cabbage slaw, chipotle ranch, lime, fried jalapeño, avocado, cotija, tortilla chips, white queso
|Nachos
|$12.50
tortilla chips with queso, crema, chicken, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
Nest at Nurture - Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Nitro Cold Brew
|$0.00
House-made nitro cold brew made with Unravel coffee beans
|Not Another Avocado Toast (v)
|$13.00
Smashed avocado, pickled red onion, microgreens + hemp seeds. Served on an open-face slice of Reunion Sourdough.
|Clean + Green Smoothie (v, gf)
|$11.99
Kale, spinach, arugula, fresh ginger, celery, coconut milk, monk fruit, avocado + spirulina.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
KoBa Korean Cuisine
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|Tenderloins
|$15.00
|Seasoned Fries
|$6.00
|Fried Chicken BUN
|$6.00
NOODLES
Hey Bangkok!
301 S Pennsylvania St, Denver
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$10.00
|Pad Gra Pow
|$16.00
|Vegetable Rolls
|$6.00
SANDWICHES
il porcellino salumi - 4324 W. 41st Ave.
4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|The Hoggie Sandwich
|$17.00
Capicola, Soppressata, Berkeley Ham, Aioli, Pickled Peppers, Tomatoes, Local Greens & Red Wine Vinaigrette on Toasted Ciabatta
|Side of House Made Applesauce
|$4.00
Our House Made Cardamom and Cinnamon Spiced Applesauce
|Breakfast BLT
|$13.75
Peach Wood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Vine Ripe Tomato, Baby Arugula & Garlic Aioli on City Bakery Sourdough Toast
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Popular items
|The Knockabout BEEF Burger
|$14.50
*1/3 lb beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles and Knockabout fry sauce on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
|Happy Hour Knockabout BEEF Burger
|$9.50
1/3 lb beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles and Knockabout fry sauce on a brioche bun
|KA Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Chicken breast tenders, Knockabout fry sauce, sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
The Ginger Pig - Denver
4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Char Siu - Chinese BBQ Pork Shoulder
|$21.00
char siu sauce, cilantro. (GF)
Served with Thai Jasmine Rice and Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad.
|Vegetable Eggrolls
|$10.00
cabbage, carrot, green bean, onion, ginger, garlic. sweet chili garlic & spicy Chinese mustard. 5 per order. (V)
|Auntie Zhang's Chinese Noodles- Ants Climbing a Tree
|$19.00
ground pork, mung bean noodles, garlic, doubanjiang, Sichuan oil. Our famous Auntie Zhang's Chinese Noodles!
***Spice level cannot be customized***
Rhein Haus - Denver
1415 Market St, Denver
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$10.00
White cheddar cheese / tempura batter / jalapeno ranch
|Pork Schnitzel
|$23.00
pork cutlet, pretzel breading, lemon, caper, parsley, & shallot butter sauce, granny smith apple slaw, charred lemon
|Kaesespatzle
|$9.00
Goat cheese spatzle with Grana Padano.
FRENCH FRIES
American Elm - Highlands
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$24.00
slow roasted and shaved ribeye, horseradish aioli, Grateful Bread roll, au jus, fries
|Caesar
|$16.00
romaine, roasted garlic croutons, cherry tomatoes, parmesan crisp
|Salame al Cioccolato
|$12.00
a decadent chocolate dessert filled with candied pistachios and hazelnuts, atost Aperitif cherries, espresso malt chocolate ganache, and served with a scoop of butterscotch ice cream
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wild Taco Denver - Berkeley
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Pastor Taco
|$4.75
pineapple-habanero salsa, cilantro, pickled red onion
|One Salsa
|$2.50
Choice of Fire Roasted Tomato, Tomatillo-Avocado, Pineapple-Habanero, or Chile de Arbol
|Korean Fried Tofu Taco
|$4.75
korean fried tofu, gochujang sauce, asian slaw, tamari-lime onions, sesame seeds, scallions
HOT DOGS
Biker Jims Gourmet Dogs
2148 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Vegan Dog
|$10.00
|Ostrich
|$10.00
|#3 Beer Brat w/ Traditional
|$12.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House - Denver
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Signature Bacon Flight
|$12.95
Signature bacon flight featuring six flavors of the best bacon available in the U.S.
Pecanwood + BBQ + Candied + French Toast + Chile Lime + Bacon of the Month
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.45
Pulled Pork, Green Chile Queso, Scrambled Eggs, Signature Bacon Tots, Black Beans in a Flour Tortilla, topped with Pork Green Chile and Ranchero Sauce.
|Avocado Toast
|$10.95
Avocado, Scrambled Egg, Pickled Red Onions and Arugula on Griddled Sourdough
Postino LoHi -
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Bruschetta Board
|$17.75
Choose four of the selections.
* Calories: 680 - 1,320 *
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
444 17th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Signature Box Lunch
|$14.49
Minimum of 6. A specialty sandwich of your choice – includes pickle spear, chips and freshly baked dessert.
|Cuban
|$11.29
Smoked ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard
|Ridgeline
|$11.99
Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce and garlic mayo on baguette
Poke House - Denver
2420 17th St #102, Denver
|Popular items
|Ahi-Mazing Bowl
|$14.75
Ahi-Mazing Bowl - 3 scoops of tuna, green onion, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado, sesame, and crispy onion. Tossed in The OG sauce. (GF soy sauce with sesame oil)
|Regular Bowl
|$15.75
Choice of 3 protein.
|Dynamite Shrimp Musubi
|$4.49
Crispy shrimp tempura wrapped in rice and seaweed paper. Includes spicy mayo, eel sauce, and green onion.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Milk Market - Denver
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Popular items
|Superfood Salad
|$0.00
Kale, Spinach, Lemon Ginger Vinaigrette, Red Quinoa, Edamame, Roasted Red Beets, Blueberries, Garbanzo Beans, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds
|Fish n' Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered cod, tartar, lemon & fries
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
|Chorizo Hand Held
|$7.00
Best chorizo anywhere! Seriously.
|YES! Both Plastic and Condiments
|$0.00
Please help us reduce waste by letting us know if you would like plastic ware and/or condiments. Thanks!
Tammens Fish Market
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
skipjack tuna salad, brioche, romaine, tomato, beer batter waffle fries
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
beer battered cod, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortilla
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$15.00
yellowfin tuna, rice, watermelon radish, seaweed salad, scallion, cucumber, sesame seed
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|The Standard
|$16.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
Redeemer Pizza - 2705 Larimer ST.
2705 Larimer ST., denver
|Popular items
|Shishito Peppers
|$8.00
Blistered Shishitos, tamarind-lime crema, sea salt
|Philly Style "Tomato Pie"
|$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, sliced garlic, oregano, topped with shaved aged gouda
(this pizza can be made vegan/DF, must select 'No Cheese' modifier)
What is a Philly Style Tomato Pie?
-A Philadelphia tradition, to showcase the excellence of the tomato sauce we use, and the care we put into our pizza dough.
|Palisade Peaches
|$11.00
peaches, heirloom tomatoes, greek yogurt, browned-butter almonds, fresh herbs
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kyoto Ramen - Denver
1617 California Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Ramen
|$15.00
|Tuna
|$16.00
|Black Garlic Ramen
|$15.00
SANDWICHES
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|Popular items
|POTATO-GRUYERE CROQUETTES (3)
|$6.00
Gruyere and yukon potato croquettes, Fondue cheese sauce, 3 croquettes per order, add on as many you like!
gluten free
|STEAK+CHEESE
|$16.75
Shaved Sirloin, Oaxaca Cheese, Mushroom Duxelle, Chimichurri, Smoked Aioli, on Baguette
Gluten Free Optional
|FAVA BEAN HUMMUS
|$8.00
Castelvetrano Olives, Housemade Pita
Coperta
400 E. 20th, Denver
|Popular items
|Suppli al Telefono
|$16.00
Crispy risotto, mozzarella, prosciutto (5 pieces)
|Cannoli
|$6.00
House-made cannoli, ricotta, candied lemon, dark chocolate, pistachio (2 pieces)
|Cannelloni
|$24.00
Superfruit Republic - Broadway
1776 Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Classic Bowl
|$0.00
Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh strawberry, sliced banana, gluten free granola, and local honey.
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
Organic Plain Greek Yogurt with a couple scoops of gluten free granola, fresh banana, strawberry, and blueberry with optional honey/agave sweetener
|Cacao Bowl
Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh sliced banana, organic cacao nibs, gluten free granola, and local honey.
Mead St Provisions - Highlands Square
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|SM Swt Potato Fries
|$5.00
Feeds up to 2 people
|SM House Fry
|$5.00
Feeds up to 2 people
|Signature Salad
|$18.00
Roasted chicken, dates, goat cheese, tomatoes, avocado, smoked almonds
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Popular items
|Shake Nigiri
|$3.95
SALMON
|Gyoza
|$9.00
pan-fried pork pot stickers (5pcs)
|California Roll
|$9.00
CRAB MIX WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO