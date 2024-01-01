Pastrami sandwiches in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
SANDWICHES
il porcellino salumi - 4324 W. 41st Ave.
4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver
|The Pastrami Sandwich
|$18.00
House Smoked Wagyu Beef Pastrami, 1000 Island Dressing, House Caraway Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss on Rye Toast
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|NY Style Hot Pastrami Sandwich
|$15.99
Thinly sliced New York pastrami, grilled crispy and served on grilled rye with melted swiss and Guldens spicy brown mustard. Served with house kettle chips.