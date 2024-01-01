Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

The Pastrami Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

il porcellino salumi - 4324 W. 41st Ave.

4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Pastrami Sandwich$18.00
House Smoked Wagyu Beef Pastrami, 1000 Island Dressing, House Caraway Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss on Rye Toast
More about il porcellino salumi - 4324 W. 41st Ave.
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
NY Style Hot Pastrami Sandwich$15.99
Thinly sliced New York pastrami, grilled crispy and served on grilled rye with melted swiss and Guldens spicy brown mustard. Served with house kettle chips.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

