Po boy in Northwest

Wild Taco Denver - Berkeley
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Shrimp Po' Boy Taco
|$6.00
corn meal fried shrimp, cajun remoulade, lettuce, pico de gallo
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Milk Market - Denver
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.00
Beer Battered Shrimp, Sea Sauce Slaw, Red Onion on a Potato Roll
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Old Bayfallo Shrimp Po' Boy
|$17.00
Breaded and deep fried shrimp tossed in our sauce of the month, served on a french roll with lettuce, tomato and a housemade remoulade. Comes with a side.
**Contains shellfish, dairy, garlic**