Po boy in Northwest

Wild Taco Denver - Berkeley

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po' Boy Taco$6.00
corn meal fried shrimp, cajun remoulade, lettuce, pico de gallo
More about Wild Taco Denver - Berkeley
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Milk Market - Denver

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
Beer Battered Shrimp, Sea Sauce Slaw, Red Onion on a Potato Roll
More about Milk Market - Denver
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Old Bayfallo Shrimp Po' Boy$17.00
Breaded and deep fried shrimp tossed in our sauce of the month, served on a french roll with lettuce, tomato and a housemade remoulade. Comes with a side.
**Contains shellfish, dairy, garlic**
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

