Prosciutto in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about VERO
VERO
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Prosciutto E Funghi
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, sautéed oyster mushrooms, grana
More about Knockabout Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger
|$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries