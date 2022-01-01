Prosciutto in Northwest

Northwest restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

VERO

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto E Funghi$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, sautéed oyster mushrooms, grana
More about VERO
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
More about Knockabout Burgers
Prosciutto Brie Panini image

 

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Postino LoHi

