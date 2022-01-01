Quesadillas in Northwest

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve quesadillas

Fried Quesadilla de Requeson image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Quesadilla de Requeson$5.50
fried blue corn quesadilla stuffed with requeson (mexican ricotta), onions and epazote. served with a jalapeno cilantro salsa.
More about Bellota
Loyal - The BEst Quesadilla image

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loyal - The BEst Quesadilla$13.50
Paleo Tortilla, 'Cheddar Wiz', Chicken, Bacon, House Dairy-Free Ranch.
EF.
*Contains nuts & seeds, can be made
seed free
More about Just Be Kitchen
Build Your Quesadilla image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
More about Illegal Pete's
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese and picco de mayo. Served with guacamole, sour cream and Salsa Fresca.
Add pork, grilled fish, chicken or veggies for $3.75
Add mahi-mahi, steak or shrimp for $4.25
More about Billy's Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest

Turkey Clubs

Prime Ribs

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Barbacoas

Cookies

French Fries

Drunken Noodles

Map

More near Northwest to explore

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston