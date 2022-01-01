Quesadillas in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve quesadillas
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Fried Quesadilla de Requeson
|$5.50
fried blue corn quesadilla stuffed with requeson (mexican ricotta), onions and epazote. served with a jalapeno cilantro salsa.
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Loyal - The BEst Quesadilla
|$13.50
Paleo Tortilla, 'Cheddar Wiz', Chicken, Bacon, House Dairy-Free Ranch.
EF.
*Contains nuts & seeds, can be made
seed free
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips