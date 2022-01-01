Salmon in Northwest

Sweet Citrus Salmon image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Denver Poke Company

1550 Platte St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Citrus Salmon
Salmon tossed in sweet yuzu and sweet soy, served with crab and seaweed salad, edamame, mandarin oranges, and green onions, topped with rice pearls, sesame seeds, and Hawaiian sea salt.
Spicy Salmon
Salmon marinated in our spicy poki sauce, served with kimchi, cucumbers, sweet onions, green onions, avocado, topped with crispy garlic, Hawaiian sea salt, and sesame seeds.
Chili Mango Salmon
Salmon tossed in a citrus ponzu sauce, served with chili mangos, avocado, and green onions then topped with crispy onions, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and chili threads.
More about Denver Poke Company
Salmon Bowl image

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Bowl$14.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Scallion, Yuzu Ponzu, Wasabi Tobiko, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Miso Glazed Salmon$15.00
Miso Glazed Salmon, Confit Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Miso Mustard, Charred Lemon
More about Del Mar by Rooted
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Salmon$3.00
Preserved Meyer lemon, smoked salmon roe, sesame seeds. GF
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Downtown

1555 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Miso-Glazed Salmon*$27.00
Miso Glazed Salmon, Baby Bok Choy, Cucumber-Jicama Relish
More about ChoLon Downtown
Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Pesto Bowl$13.99
Colorado Honey Smoked Salmon served on a bed of red quinoa and greens. Topped with a freshly baked egg, cherry tomatoes, onion, avocado, basil pesto & a dollop of sour cream.
More about Coffee at The Point
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$14.00
Salmon Poke$15.00
Yuzu Salmon Handroll$6.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Scottish Smoked Salmon
Scottish salmon is cured and cold smoked, and is the most comparable to traditional Nova-style smoked salmon. Scottish smoked salmon has a buttery texture with a pleasant hint of smokiness.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
Kyoto Ramen image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kyoto Ramen

1617 California Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$15.00
More about Kyoto Ramen
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shake (Salmon)$8.00
More about Mizu Izakaya
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL image

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL$15.75
More about Motomaki

