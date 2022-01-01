Shrimp tacos in
Northwest
/
Denver
/
Northwest
/
Shrimp Tacos
Northwest restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
Avg 4.7
(55 reviews)
Shrimp Taco
$7.00
shrimp marinated in butter, tomatoes, onions and chipotle. served with chihuahua cheese on a crisp flour tortilla.
More about Bellota
Tammens Fish Market
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$14.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest
Prosciutto
Greek Salad
Fish And Chips
California Rolls
Garlic Bread
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Northwest to explore
Southeast
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Northeast
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Five Points
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Lodo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Washington Park
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
City Park
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(73 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston