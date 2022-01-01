Tacos in Northwest

Northwest restaurants that serve tacos

Carnitas Taco image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$5.00
pork, onion, cilantro, lime, chile de arbol. served on a corn tortilla.
Pibil Cochinita Taco$5.00
pork, habanero, xni pek, serrano, lime, oregano. served on a corn tortilla.
Mushroom Al Pastor Taco$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
More about Bellota
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Tacos$13.00
Three USDA Prime Brisket tacos filled with coleslaw, house salsa, and creamy bbq sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
More about Post Oak BBQ
Bruto Taco Kit 4 People image

 

Bruto

1801 Blake St #100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruto Taco Kit 4 People$45.00
Makes 12 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
Bruto Taco Kit 2 People$35.00
Makes 8 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
More about Bruto
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Los Chingones image

 

Los Chingones

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BIRRIA BEEF TACO$5.50
ADOBO CHICKEN TACO$4.50
PORK CARNITAS TACO$4.50
More about Los Chingones
Street Tacos image

 

Lunchboxx

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$14.00
Build your own Tacos, consisting of a corn tortillas, dressed cabbage, pickled red onions, corn and avocado salsa, fresh chiles with a red and green salsa.
Choice Protein.
More about Lunchboxx
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Billy's House Taco
Taco served on soft corn or flour tortilla with cheese, Billy's Baja Slaw and pico de gallo and choice of protein or veggie. Add Cilantro lime rice or Black Beans for $1.50 each.
Variety Pack Tacos
Choice between House, Pork or Steak tacos. Maximum six tacos
More about Billy's Inn

