Tacos in Northwest

Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.00
pork, onion, cilantro, lime, chile de arbol. served on a corn tortilla.
|Pibil Cochinita Taco
|$5.00
pork, habanero, xni pek, serrano, lime, oregano. served on a corn tortilla.
|Mushroom Al Pastor Taco
|$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|3 Tacos
|$13.00
Three USDA Prime Brisket tacos filled with coleslaw, house salsa, and creamy bbq sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Bruto
1801 Blake St #100, Denver
|Bruto Taco Kit 4 People
|$45.00
Makes 12 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
|Bruto Taco Kit 2 People
|$35.00
Makes 8 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Los Chingones
1601 19th Street, Denver
|BIRRIA BEEF TACO
|$5.50
|ADOBO CHICKEN TACO
|$4.50
|PORK CARNITAS TACO
|$4.50
Lunchboxx
2669 Larimer St, Denver
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
Build your own Tacos, consisting of a corn tortillas, dressed cabbage, pickled red onions, corn and avocado salsa, fresh chiles with a red and green salsa.
Choice Protein.
Billy's Inn
4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER
|Billy's House Taco
Taco served on soft corn or flour tortilla with cheese, Billy's Baja Slaw and pico de gallo and choice of protein or veggie. Add Cilantro lime rice or Black Beans for $1.50 each.
|Variety Pack Tacos
Choice between House, Pork or Steak tacos. Maximum six tacos