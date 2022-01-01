Park Hill restaurants you'll love
Must-try Park Hill restaurants
More about Chop Shop - Colfax
Chop Shop - Colfax
4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Southwestern Chop
|$8.75
Romaine Hearts, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Green Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Buttermilk Vinaigrette
**Corn, Black Bean, Onion, Cilantro all in SW Mix, cannot remove just one**
Gluten Friendly- Tortillas share fryer
|Bacon Blue Chop
|$8.75
Romaine Hearts, Bacon, Creamy Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumble, Tomato, Cucumber, Crispy Onions, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Super Chop
|$8.75
Baby Kale, Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Adzuki Beans, Togarashi Spiced Pecans, Egg, Tomato, Champagne Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
More about Esters At Oneida Park (Park Hill)
Esters At Oneida Park (Park Hill)
2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER
|Popular items
|THE MIKEY
|$14.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Oregano
|CATAPULT
|$17.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Shredded & Fresh Mozzarella, House Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Peppadews, Oregano
|AVERIES CHEESE [V]
|$12.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella