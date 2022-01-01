Southeast bakeries you'll love

Toast

Must-try bakeries in Southeast

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
REUBEN SANDWICH$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
TURKEY CLUB$16.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Rosenberg's Kosher image

BAGELS

Rosenberg's Kosher

942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver

Avg 4.5 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bialy$3.00
Baked flat yeast dough filled with caramelized onions.
Dozen Bagels$21.00
Pumpernickel Bagel$2.00
More about Rosenberg's Kosher
La Fillette Bakery image

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Quiche Veggie - Slice$6.00
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Le French Bakery & Cafe

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb Chops$42.00
Three lamb chops seasoned with our house rub, served with sweet potato purée, back-eyed peas, and tamarind-mint sauce
Not Coq au Vin$25.00
Not Quite Coq au Vin
Braised Chicken, Burgundy Wine, Roasted Mushroom, Pearl Onion
Bowl French Onion Soup$10.00
Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe

