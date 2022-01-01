Southeast bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Southeast
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|Popular items
|REUBEN SANDWICH
|$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
|QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP
|$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
|TURKEY CLUB
|$16.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
More about Rosenberg's Kosher
BAGELS
Rosenberg's Kosher
942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver
|Popular items
|Bialy
|$3.00
Baked flat yeast dough filled with caramelized onions.
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00
|Pumpernickel Bagel
|$2.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
|Quiche Veggie - Slice
|$6.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe
Le French Bakery & Cafe
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Popular items
|Lamb Chops
|$42.00
Three lamb chops seasoned with our house rub, served with sweet potato purée, back-eyed peas, and tamarind-mint sauce
|Not Coq au Vin
|$25.00
Not Quite Coq au Vin
Braised Chicken, Burgundy Wine, Roasted Mushroom, Pearl Onion
|Bowl French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné