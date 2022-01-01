Southeast bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Southeast
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
served with marinara
|Little Gem Caesar (small)
|$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
|Viale House Starter Salad (small)
|$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Swing Thai
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Swing Thai
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Chicken Satay
|$8.00
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
More about Park Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Popular items
|Basket Parm Truffle Fries
|$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
More about Postino 9CO
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
|Chook Wedges
|$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
More about North County
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Popular items
|Brisket Birria
|$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
|Carmelized Cauliflower
|$4.00
Kale, roasted garlic herb crema, pepitas.
|Baby Al Pastor
|$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.
More about Officer's Club
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Popular items
|Warm New England Cheddar Biscuits
|$8.00
Painted with herbed butter.
|Southern Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
Country chicken gravy, honey mustard & BBQ ranch dipping sauces, crispy shoestring fries & your choice of officers kale salad or southern creamed corn
|Charcoal Grilled Heirloom Artichokes
|$15.00
Garlic brown butter, mustard seed remoulade, lemon, sea salt.
More about Esters Neighborhood Pub
Esters Neighborhood Pub
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|Popular items
|AVERIES CHEESE [V]
|$12.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|CAESAR
|$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons
|BUFFALO WINGS {GF}
|$12.50
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Agave Taco Bar
Agave Taco Bar
2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Al Pastor
|$4.00
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
|Carnitas
|$4.00
More about The Griffin Tavern
The Griffin Tavern
5062 S Syracuse St, Denver
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.99
|Hamburger
|$12.99
|Side Shoestring
|$2.99
More about Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Popular items
|BBQ Nachos
|$15.00
brisket or pork - tortilla chips, queso, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro, scallions
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
chopped brisket tossed in bbq sauce with house pickles. served on a potato bun with your choice of side.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
carolina style pulled pork and ginger coleslaw on a potato bun served with your choice of side.
More about You are ordering from
You are ordering from
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.50
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch. add’l $.50 each.
More about MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
4920 S Newport St, Denver
|Popular items
|The Egg N' Bacon
|$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, housemade spicy sausage, garlic and oregano. Topped with a freshly cracked egg and no tomato sauce.
|House Meat and Cheese Board
|$24.95
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, and spicy Italian salami. Served with mustard, Kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts, and honey. Prepared fresh with a balsamic reduction and Artisan-fired Neapolitan bread.