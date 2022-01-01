Southeast burger restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Southeast

Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

211 S Holly St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (3350 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Basket Parm Truffle Fries$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
More about Park Burger
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd image

 

BurgerIM Colorado Blvd

2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger$10.99
Cowboy Beef$10.99
Sweet Potato Fries$4.29
More about BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce
HANDCUT FRIES$6.00
handcut fried to order french fries, salt and pepper
Egg Sandwich$7.00
butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries
More about The Local
Chop Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Burger$12.00
Mushroom, Smoked Tofu, Goat Cheese, and Lentil Patty, Whole Wheat Bun, Lemon & Boursin Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, and Pickle
**Goat Cheese is in the Patty, and cannot be removed**
Grilled Achiote Salmon$18.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken$16.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
More about Chop Shop
Lowry Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lowry Beer Garden

7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Standard$9.50
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Hangar 2$10.00
Swiss, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, horseradish cream
B-52 Bomber$10.00
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions
More about Lowry Beer Garden
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Restaurant banner

 

Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fountain Drink$2.99
Cleaver's$8.29
West Coast$10.29
More about Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

