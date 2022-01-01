Southeast burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Southeast
More about Park Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Popular items
|Basket Parm Truffle Fries
|$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
More about BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$10.99
|Cowboy Beef
|$10.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.29
More about The Local
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Local
9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce
|HANDCUT FRIES
|$6.00
handcut fried to order french fries, salt and pepper
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.00
butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries
More about Chop Shop
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chop Shop
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Mushroom, Smoked Tofu, Goat Cheese, and Lentil Patty, Whole Wheat Bun, Lemon & Boursin Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, and Pickle
**Goat Cheese is in the Patty, and cannot be removed**
|Grilled Achiote Salmon
|$18.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
|Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken
|$16.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
More about Lowry Beer Garden
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lowry Beer Garden
7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Standard
|$9.50
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
|Hangar 2
|$10.00
Swiss, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, horseradish cream
|B-52 Bomber
|$10.00
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2041 S University Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles