Southeast cafés you'll love

Toast

Frank to Table image

 

Frank to Table

225 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Easter Dinner$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
Kid's Meal$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Tea$2.75
Selection of Hot Teakoe Teas
Bhakti Chai Tea Latte$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.50
Irish shoulder bacon, farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun
Unravel Coffee image

 

Unravel Coffee

1441 S. Holly St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$10.00
Breakfast sandwich with thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and spicy tomato jam on your choice of brioche or sourdough bread.
CINNAMON TOAST$5.00
Naan, butter, cinnamon, sugar
AVOCADO TOAST$10.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, pepitas, sumac, olive oil
The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce
HANDCUT FRIES$6.00
handcut fried to order french fries, salt and pepper
Egg Sandwich$7.00
butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast Meal$9.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and two eggs any style.
Huevos Rancheros$8.25
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla
points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
All American$8.50
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
Lazo Empanadas @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Lazo Empanadas @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
7 Spicy Chicken
6 BBQ Chicken
12 Spinach & Cheese
Copper Door Coffee Roasters image

 

Copper Door Coffee Roasters

7581 E Academy Blvd #129, Denver

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
