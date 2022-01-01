Southeast Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Southeast
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$10.99
|Cowboy Beef
|$10.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.29
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
|Chook Wedges
|$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2041 S University Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
You are ordering from
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.50
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch. add’l $.50 each.