Southeast sandwich spots you'll love

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.59
Roasted chicken shawarma, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, garlic aioli & parsley
Lamb Shawarma Bowl$13.99
Roasted Lamb bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Roasted chicken bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
REUBEN SANDWICH$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
TURKEY CLUB$16.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
Mac & Cheese$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
Chook Wedges$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hamburger with Fries$13.50
8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
Black & White Cookie$2.50
Made in house
Matzo Ball Soup$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
More about New York Deli News
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink image

 

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Soppressata Sandwich$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
Hatch Green Chile Carnitas$14.00
spanish rice, avocado, feta
Morgan Handmade Rations Backyard BBQ$2.00
Locally made Potato Chips
More about Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tres$13.50
#4 Korean Beef$5.29
Tres Cheese Quesadilla$5.59
More about Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
Lowry Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lowry Beer Garden

7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Standard$9.50
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Hangar 2$10.00
Swiss, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, horseradish cream
B-52 Bomber$10.00
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions
More about Lowry Beer Garden
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Taste of Philly - Denver image

 

Taste of Philly - Denver

2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Original Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly - Denver

