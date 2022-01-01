Southeast sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Southeast
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$9.59
Roasted chicken shawarma, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, garlic aioli & parsley
|Lamb Shawarma Bowl
|$13.99
Roasted Lamb bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.99
Roasted chicken bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|Popular items
|REUBEN SANDWICH
|$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
|QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP
|$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
|TURKEY CLUB
|$16.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
|Chook Wedges
|$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Hamburger with Fries
|$13.50
8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.50
Made in house
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Italian Soppressata Sandwich
|$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
|Hatch Green Chile Carnitas
|$14.00
spanish rice, avocado, feta
|Morgan Handmade Rations Backyard BBQ
|$2.00
Locally made Potato Chips
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Popular items
|Taco Tres
|$13.50
|#4 Korean Beef
|$5.29
|Tres Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.59
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lowry Beer Garden
7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Standard
|$9.50
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
|Hangar 2
|$10.00
Swiss, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, horseradish cream
|B-52 Bomber
|$10.00
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2041 S University Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Taste of Philly - Denver
2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|12" Original Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese