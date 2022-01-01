Southeast Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Southeast
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
served with marinara
|Little Gem Caesar (small)
|$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
|Viale House Starter Salad (small)
|$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Postino 9CO
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
More about The Saucy Noodle
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Baked Rigatoni
|$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Spaghetti
|$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Mamma’s Baked Lasagna
|$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
More about Patxi's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Patxi's Pizza
185 Steele St., Denver
|Popular items
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
|10" Classic Meat DEEP
|$23.00
More about Homegrown Tap and Dough
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap and Dough
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|Homegrown
|$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan, Served with a side of Ranch and Marinara Sauce
|Traditional Margherita
|$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
More about MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
4920 S Newport St, Denver
|Popular items
|The Egg N' Bacon
|$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, housemade spicy sausage, garlic and oregano. Topped with a freshly cracked egg and no tomato sauce.
|House Meat and Cheese Board
|$24.95
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, and spicy Italian salami. Served with mustard, Kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts, and honey. Prepared fresh with a balsamic reduction and Artisan-fired Neapolitan bread.