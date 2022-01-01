Southeast Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Southeast

Viale Pizza and Kitchen image

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.00
served with marinara
Little Gem Caesar (small)$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Viale House Starter Salad (small)$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Postino 9CO image

 

Postino 9CO

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
More about Postino 9CO
The Saucy Noodle image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Rigatoni$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Spaghetti$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Mamma’s Baked Lasagna$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
More about The Saucy Noodle
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

185 Steele St., Denver

Avg 4.1 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
Homegrown Tap and Dough image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap and Dough

1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Homegrown$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
Pepperoni Rolls$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan, Served with a side of Ranch and Marinara Sauce
Traditional Margherita$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
More about Homegrown Tap and Dough
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company image

 

MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company

4920 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Egg N' Bacon$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, housemade spicy sausage, garlic and oregano. Topped with a freshly cracked egg and no tomato sauce.
House Meat and Cheese Board$24.95
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, and spicy Italian salami. Served with mustard, Kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts, and honey. Prepared fresh with a balsamic reduction and Artisan-fired Neapolitan bread.
More about MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company

