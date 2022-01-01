Southeast Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Southeast

Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Birria$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
Carmelized Cauliflower$4.00
Kale, roasted garlic herb crema, pepitas.
Baby Al Pastor$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.
Agave Taco Bar image

 

Agave Taco Bar

2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor$4.00
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Carnitas$4.00
