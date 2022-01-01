Southeast Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Southeast
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Brisket Birria
|$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
|Carmelized Cauliflower
|$4.00
Kale, roasted garlic herb crema, pepitas.
|Baby Al Pastor
|$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.