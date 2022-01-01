Southeast seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Southeast

Banner pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips$24.00
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Fried Surf Clams$23.00
Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Lobster Roll$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
Fish n' Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce.
More about Max Gill & Grill
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Birria$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
Carmelized Cauliflower$4.00
Kale, roasted garlic herb crema, pepitas.
Baby Al Pastor$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.
More about North County
Jax Fish House - Glendale image

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JAX CAESAR SALAD$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree
THE WEDGE$7.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale

