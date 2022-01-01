Southeast seafood restaurants you'll love
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North
Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips
|$24.00
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
|Fried Surf Clams
|$23.00
Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
|Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
More about Max Gill & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
|Fish n' Chips
|$16.00
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce.
More about North County
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Popular items
|Brisket Birria
|$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
|Carmelized Cauliflower
|$4.00
Kale, roasted garlic herb crema, pepitas.
|Baby Al Pastor
|$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|JAX CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
|JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
|$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree
|THE WEDGE
|$7.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch