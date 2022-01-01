Ball soup in Southeast

Go
Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve ball soup

QUART, ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
BOWL-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$7.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball Soup$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
More about New York Deli News

Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Soup

Garlic Bread

Carne Asada

Reuben

Chicken Noodles

Noodle Soup

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Southeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston