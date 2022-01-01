Ball soup in Southeast
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP
|$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
|BOWL-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP
|$7.00
