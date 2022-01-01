Brisket in Southeast

Southeast restaurants that serve brisket

North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Birria$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
More about North County
Chopped Brisket Sandwich image

 

Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
sliced brisket and house pickles served on a potato bun with your choice of side
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.00
chopped brisket tossed in bbq sauce with house pickles. served on a potato bun with your choice of side.
Brisket Queso & Chips$9.00
cup of house queso topped with chopped brisket. served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink

