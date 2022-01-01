Brisket in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve brisket
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Brisket Birria
|$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
sliced brisket and house pickles served on a potato bun with your choice of side
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
chopped brisket tossed in bbq sauce with house pickles. served on a potato bun with your choice of side.
|Brisket Queso & Chips
|$9.00
cup of house queso topped with chopped brisket. served with corn tortilla chips.