Burritos in Southeast

Build Your Burrito image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Build Your Burrito Box
More about Illegal Pete's
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mission Bay Big Burrito Bowl$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, greens, roasted corn, cojito, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, avocado & tortilla strips. - add roasted chicken, carne asada or al pastor pork $4 grilled shrimp $5 or daily fresh fish $6
More about North County
The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, homefries, smothered in pork green chili
More about The Local
Old School Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Old School Burrito$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or additional veggies (mushrooms and spinach).
GF tortilla available upon request.
Machaca Style Burrito$7.75
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese.
GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
More about The French Press
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Handheld Spero Burrito$4.50
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Sausage$5.50
Diced sausage w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

