Burritos in Southeast

Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
|Build Your Burrito Box
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Mission Bay Big Burrito Bowl
|$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, greens, roasted corn, cojito, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, avocado & tortilla strips. - add roasted chicken, carne asada or al pastor pork $4 grilled shrimp $5 or daily fresh fish $6
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Local
9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, homefries, smothered in pork green chili
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Old School Burrito
|$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or additional veggies (mushrooms and spinach).
GF tortilla available upon request.
|Machaca Style Burrito
|$7.75
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese.
GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Handheld Spero Burrito
|$4.50
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo
|$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Sausage
|$5.50
Diced sausage w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.