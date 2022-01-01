Carne asada in
Southeast restaurants that serve carne asada
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
Avg 4.4
(1630 reviews)
Carne Asada
$5.00
Avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream, pickled onion & cilantro.
More about North County
Agave Taco Bar
2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
Avg 3.9
(584 reviews)
Carne Asada
$4.00
More about Agave Taco Bar
