Carrot cake in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|THREE LAYER CARROT CAKE
|$7.00
Three delicious layers of cake with buttercream frosting layered between an on top. Made in house, delicious!
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Whole Carrot Cake
|$34.95
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
Large Carrot cake