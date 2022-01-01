Ceviche in Southeast

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$12.00
More about Max Gill & Grill
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Ahi Tuna Ceviche$15.00
Poke marinated Ahi Tuna, cabbage, avocado, mango salsa, scallions, micro cilantro, served with jicama slices & tortilla chips.
Ahi is marinted in: tamari, sesame seed oil, sweet chili sauce.
Ceviche Tostada$6.00
White fish ceviche, guacamole, pico de Gallo, radish, cilantro
Ceviche & Avocado Stack$19.00
Fish ceviche, avocado, crab, cilantro sauce, slivered radish, cucumber slices, molasses, micro cilantro.
More about North County

