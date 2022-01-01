Ceviche in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|*Ahi Tuna Ceviche
|$15.00
Poke marinated Ahi Tuna, cabbage, avocado, mango salsa, scallions, micro cilantro, served with jicama slices & tortilla chips.
Ahi is marinted in: tamari, sesame seed oil, sweet chili sauce.
|Ceviche Tostada
|$6.00
White fish ceviche, guacamole, pico de Gallo, radish, cilantro
|Ceviche & Avocado Stack
|$19.00
Fish ceviche, avocado, crab, cilantro sauce, slivered radish, cucumber slices, molasses, micro cilantro.