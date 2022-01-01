Cheese fries in Southeast

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Southeast restaurants that serve cheese fries

New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$6.50
Large Fries, Cheddar Cheese, smothered Green Chili in
Cheese Fries (Fries with cheese sauce only)$5.50
More about New York Deli News
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
More about Fat Shack
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE FRIES LARGE$11.99
Choice of potato smothered with your choice of Sam's kickin pork green chili, Sam's veggie green chili, or Sam's coney red chili with cheddar cheese.
CHILI CHEESE FRIES SMALL$8.99
Choice of potato smothered with your choice of Sam's kickin pork green chili, Sam's veggie green chili, or Sam's coney red chili with cheddar cheese.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

