Chicken rolls in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Swing Thai
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Swing Thai
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Chicken Spring Roll (GF)
|$3.00
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|small, Chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
|$10.00
|small, spicy chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (10% off)
|$11.00