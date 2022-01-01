Chicken tenders in Southeast

Go
Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$17.00
Country chicken gravy, honey mustard & BBQ ranch dipping sauces, crispy shoestring fries & your choice of officers kale salad or southern creamed corn
More about Officer's Club
The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce
More about The Local
Restaurant banner

 

Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$8.99
More about Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast

Garlic Bread

Nachos

Cake

Quesadillas

Calamari

French Fries

Chocolate Croissants

Croissants

Map

More near Southeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston