Chicken tenders in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Southern Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
Country chicken gravy, honey mustard & BBQ ranch dipping sauces, crispy shoestring fries & your choice of officers kale salad or southern creamed corn
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Local
9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce