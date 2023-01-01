Chicken tortilla soup in Southeast

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$9.50
Topped: crema
On side: serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips.
Soup ingredients: onion, garlic, tomatoes, serranoes, cilantro, salt, tomato paste, tequila, cumin, chili powder, oregano, chicken base, pulled-roasted chicken.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$7.50
Topped: crema
On side: serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips.
Soup ingredients: onion, garlic, tomatoes, serranoes, cilantro, salt, tomato paste, tequila, cumin, chili powder, oregano, chicken base, pulled-roasted chicken.
More about North County
Chop Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
**Special Soup** Smoked Chicken Tortilla$6.00
Our pastrami sandwich in the form of chicken tortilla soup.
Garnished with creme fraiche, shredded cheese, corn tortilla strips, and cilantro+green onions.
Cannot be dairy free.
More about Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry

