Chicken tortilla soup in Southeast

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$9.50
Topped: crema
On side: serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips.
Soup ingredients: onion, garlic, tomatoes, serranoes, cilantro, salt, tomato paste, tequila, cumin, chili powder, oregano, chicken base, pulled-roasted chicken.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$7.50
Topped: crema
On side: serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips.
Soup ingredients: onion, garlic, tomatoes, serranoes, cilantro, salt, tomato paste, tequila, cumin, chili powder, oregano, chicken base, pulled-roasted chicken.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
200 Quebec St, Denver
|**Special Soup** Smoked Chicken Tortilla
|$6.00
Our pastrami sandwich in the form of chicken tortilla soup.
Garnished with creme fraiche, shredded cheese, corn tortilla strips, and cilantro+green onions.
Cannot be dairy free.