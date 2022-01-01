Chili in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve chili
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|SD RED CHILI
|$3.00
|SD GREEN CHILI
|$3.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Green Chili - Bowl
|$6.00
|Green Chili - Cup
|$3.00
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Pork Green Chili
|$5.25
San Juan Style pork green chili with a flour tortilla
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.50
Large Fries, Cheddar Cheese, smothered Green Chili in
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|ADD Cup of Chili (8oz)
|$4.99
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Veg Chili - matches classic
|$4.50
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's veggie green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
|Chili Rellenos & Eggs
|$15.99
Two of Sam's housemade and crispy egg roll wrapped chili strips with a cheddar cheese filling. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and more cheddar cheese. Served w/ 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast side.