Chili in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Southeast restaurants that serve chili

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SD RED CHILI$3.00
SD GREEN CHILI$3.00
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Consumer pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chili - Bowl$6.00
Green Chili - Cup$3.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Green Chili$5.25
San Juan Style pork green chili with a flour tortilla
Chili Cheese Fries$6.50
Large Fries, Cheddar Cheese, smothered Green Chili in
More about New York Deli News
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ADD Cup of Chili (8oz)$4.99
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Veg Chili - matches classic$4.50
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's veggie green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Chili Rellenos & Eggs$15.99
Two of Sam's housemade and crispy egg roll wrapped chili strips with a cheddar cheese filling. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and more cheddar cheese. Served w/ 2 farm fresh eggs and your choice of breakfast side.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

