Chorizo burritos in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Southeast restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo and Potato Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, grilled corn, lettuce, tomatillo sauce, chihuahua and pepper jack cheese (cannot seperate).
on side: black beans
More about North County
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#14 Chorizo & Onion Burrito$16.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced chorizo and onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

