Chorizo burritos in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Chorizo and Potato Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla, grilled corn, lettuce, tomatillo sauce, chihuahua and pepper jack cheese (cannot seperate).
on side: black beans
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|#14 Chorizo & Onion Burrito
|$16.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced chorizo and onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo
|$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.